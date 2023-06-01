Chelsea signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

Although the 23-year-old has not been able to score goals consistently, he impressed with his overall performances and there have been rumours that Chelsea could look to sign the player permanently. He scored four goals in 16 league games for the Blues.

However, it seems that the Blues have now decided against it and the player is set to return to his parent club Atletico Madrid.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Spanish giants do not see him as a key part of their plans next season and another loan deal is a possibility. The player has reportedly been offered to Newcastle United.

It is no secret that Newcastle will have to strengthen their attack and the 23-year-old Portuguese international could prove to be a useful acquisition. Regular football at Newcastle could help the 23-year-old get back to his best. Signing a player of his ability on a loan deal could prove to be a bargain as well.

If he manages to hit top form, he could transform Newcastle in the final third. Felix is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and his versatility makes him an asset.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

The Magpies have drawn 14 matches this past season and signing a quality attacker could help them turn those draws into wins next year.