Real Madrid ready to make moves for Harry Kane if Benzema accepts ‘best proposal’

The opening of the summer transfer window is still two weeks away but clubs around Europe are already making their moves to be in the box seat to execute any deals when circumstances allow.

Tottenham Hotspur star, Harry Kane, appears willing to finally leave the club this summer, but he only has one destination in mind which is Man United, according to the The Sun.

Knowing just how hard a bargain Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, drives, that’s far from a foregone conclusion, and indeed, CaughtOffside columnist, Ben Jacobs, has noted that Levy will dig his heels in and keep Kane to the final year of his contract.

Harry Kane situation hasn't changed much from Spurs' perspective. The optimism from late last year of a new deal is gone for now, but Daniel Levy still intends to be stubborn and is prepared to run down Kane's contract.?? pic.twitter.com/6ZE8KzTI67 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 31, 2023

That would mean he would be able to leave for free in a year’s time, which seems an odd business decision to make if Tottenham could earn in the region of £100m from Kane’s sale now.

Levy’s stance could be tested shortly in any event.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad have sent their ‘best proposal’ to striker, Karim Benzema, and the Frenchman will speak to Real president, Florentino Perez, again on Thursday.

Should he accept the offer, believed to be in the region of £100m per season, then Los Blancos will make their move for Kane per The Times (subscription required).

Selling Kane to the Spanish league giants would be easier to swallow for Levy than to a Premier League rival, however, the striker’s own stance could mean we see another circus surrounding developments until one side or the other concede ground and allow a deal to progress to completion.