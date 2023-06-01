‘Things will become clear’ – Interesting developments in Jude Bellingham’s potential switch to Real Madrid

With the 2022/23 season now over for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, discussions for England international Jude Bellingham can ramp up significantly.

Bellingham’s side missed the chance to secure their first Bundesliga title in 11 years at the weekend after only managing a draw against Mainz.

That meant Bayern Munich managed to snatch the title in the last few minutes of the campaign thanks to an 86th minute goal against Cologne from Jamal Musiala.

If that was the way that Bellingham ended his Dortmund career, it wasn’t the fairytale that perhaps many hoped for.

Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to try and get the deal done, and it seems that there could be more positive news for the 19-year-old in the not too distant future.

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl on Bellingham deal: “I can say that things will become clear in the next few days and weeks”. ??? #BVB “One of my tasks is to be prepared for everything. We would react accordingly. But nothing has happened at the moment”. pic.twitter.com/fsOgII2cMc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

“I can say that things will become clear in the next few days and weeks,” Dortmund director, Sebastian Kehl, was quoted as saying by reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

“One of my tasks is to be prepared for everything. We would react accordingly. But nothing has happened at the moment”.

There’s still work to do, though Romano goes on to tweet that a new round of talks have taken place and final steps are being agreed.

It would seem then that this particular deal is close to getting over the line.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United enter race to sign 22-year-old South American prodigy Fabrizio Romano confirms 26-year-old Man Utd ace is on the Newcastle wishlist Arsenal in pole position to sign 17-goal star this summer

It would bring to an end any remaining and lingering speculation that there was still a chance he would sign for Liverpool and be the fulcrum of a new-look Reds midfield.

From the Anfield outfit’s point of view, though supporters might not see it that way at present, not putting all of their eggs in one basket is likely to be a transfer strategy that will serve them well for the immediate and long-term future.