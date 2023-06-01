Tottenham said to be firmly in the running for Premier League goalkeeper while they also receive manager update

Tottenham are said to be leading the race for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya who is expected to leave the G-Tech Community Stadium this summer.

Spurs’ position in the chase for Raya is being reported by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti who told GIVEMESPORT about the player’s situation.

The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2024 but the Bees are expected to part ways with him this summer, especially now they have signed Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken for €13million, per Fabrizio Romano.

With Spurs looking to replace Hugo Lloris this summer, Raya looks to be firmly in their sights, in the words of Galetti.

“At the moment, we can say Spurs are leading the race for the Spanish goalkeeper. He’s considered one of the main targets to replace Lloris, who unless a sensational twist, will say goodbye in June.”

Raya kept 11 league clean sheets for Brentford this season

While Spurs look for a goalkeeper, they also remain on the hunt for a new manager, and Galetti also touched on that situation.

As for the coach situation, there will be concrete developments only when the new director has been chosen.”

Sky Sports News reported this afternoon that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the latest target to become Spurs’s new manager, so it’ll be very interesting to see if the club can persuade him to swap Glasgow for London this summer.

Raya and Postecoglou. Can they get them both in? Tottenham fans will hope so as they look to start fresh next season after an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

