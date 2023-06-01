Southampton would love to keep hold of captain James Ward-Prowse following their relegation to the Championship, but with the midfielder recently becoming a full England international, it seems unlikely he will spend next season in England’s second division.

Consequently, several clubs have already been linked with the creative midfielder including newly-taken over Newcastle United.

However, according to recent reports, despite the Magpies eyeing a move for the soon-to-be 29-year-old, David Moyes’ West Ham are also in the running with the Londoners actually leading the transfer race. A move to London isn’t going to be straightforward though with the Saints rumoured to prefer doing business with the Geordies over the Hammers.

Speaking about the Saints’ skipper’s future, club director Rasmus Ankersen, who recently spoke to The Times, said: “Of course, we would love to keep him!”

“He is Mr Southampton. He’s done amazing things. He will be in demand.

“If there is something that comes up that satisfies the club financially and satisfies James then, out of respect, we will have to have that conversation.”