£200k-per-week Chelsea flop wants to join Newcastle United revolution this summer

Now that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side have secured Champions League football, they have become a much more attractive proposition for players.

Where once there was perhaps a reticence to move to St. James’ Park, the squad that Howe is building is one that is going places and that means others want to come along for the ride.

The Magpies supporters have always enjoyed their flair players. Those stars that have something extra and who can get them up off their seat purely by finding the ball at their feet.

Players like David Ginola, Laurent Robert and Hatem Ben Arfa spring readily to mind.

Now one young star who flopped at Chelsea but definitely has the talent to prove the Blues wrong, is looking to engineer a move to Newcastle and follow in the footsteps of those silky stars that have gone before him.

According to The Sun, Joao Felix wants to stay in the Premier League and become part of Eddie Howe’s revolution.

Atletico Madrid appear keen to get him off of their books again, and with Mauricio Pochettino having already made his mind up about the player, he won’t be returning to Chelsea.

The report suggests that if the player’s £200,000 per week wages can be covered then Atleti could well be interested in sanctioning another loan deal.

With a point to prove too, Felix could become one dangerous customer for the Magpies and could even help shoot them to glory.