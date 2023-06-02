The least surprising news of the day was that Leeds United have parted company with Sam Allardyce via mutual consent.

‘Big Sam’ was never likely to bag a permanent position at Elland Road after his four games in charge of the club at the back end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign ended with one draw and three defeats.

That he was parachuted in at such a late stage should be a cause of embarrassment for Andrea Radrizzani and his fellow directors at Elland Road, who really should’ve acted much sooner when the writing was on the wall.

As it is, Radrizzani could well be looking at a buyout of the club by 49ers Enterprises, and, according to The Athletic (subscription required), they will then begin the search for a new manager, with one in particular catching their eye.

Though he’s not worked for a few months now, former Leicester City chief, Brendan Rodgers, would appear to be top of their list and the man that they believe can bring them straight back up to the promised land.

The report suggests that other names are being considered but the Rodgers appointment definitely appeals.

Given his extensive big club experience and his availability, it’s a job that could work for both parties as it would allow Rodgers to build a new project with a definite aim of promotion, and give the owners confidence that they have a man in charge that has been there and done it and, as such, is unlikely to be cowed by the obvious pressures of the role.