Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to leave the club this summer.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

According to a report from the Times, Aston Villa are looking to sign the defender this summer but they will face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Magpies have more financial resources compared to the West Midlands club and they are in the Champions League as well. The Scottish international defender could be tempted to join them this summer.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and Tierney could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old will be determined to prove himself at the highest level and moving away from Arsenal would be ideal for him. Newcastle and Aston Villa could provide him with the platform he needs and his hunger to succeed will be an added bonus.

The Magpies have had to use Dan Burn as the left-back this season, but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role. Tierney’s arrival will allow Eddie Howe to operate with a specialist left-back next season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa already have Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne at their disposal. It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery decides to sell one of them before signing Tierney.

Both clubs have the finances to sign the player and Arsenal could decide to get rid of him as well.

The 25-year-old is clearly not a regular starter for Mikel Arteta and it makes sense for the Gunners to sell him, especially with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nuno Tavares at their disposal as well.