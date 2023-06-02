Chelsea join the race to sign 17-goal Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The 20-year-old striker has been in fine form this season scoring 17 goals in the league. He has 6 assists to his name across all competitions as well.

The talented young striker could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services. The Blues are readying a super offer to sign him as Calciomercato.it.

Recently we covered reports that Arsenal are looking to sign the player this summer. The Gunners need to bring in more depth to their attack and the talented young forward seems like the ideal understudy to Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have struggled to score goals this season and they need to sign a reliable finisher. Wahi has proven himself to be a quality striker in the French league and he has the ability to succeed in England does well.

If he manages to adapt to Premier League football quickly he could sort out Chelsea’s goal-scoring problems next season.

Given the fact that he is only 20, he is likely to improve further and develop into a top-class player with coaching and experience.

The Blues certainly have the financial resources to beat Arsenal to his signature but the Gunners can offer him Champions League football and that could give them an edge in the race.

The 20-year-old needs to join a club where he will play regular first-team football and the opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal or Chelsea will be tempting for him. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.