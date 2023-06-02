Chelsea resisting Internazionale pressure to sign another Blues player

Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of work to do at Chelsea, not least working out which players to keep and which to sell.

A variety of issues will surely have greeted the Argentinian and many will relate to lack of playing time and some players not even making the squad some weeks.

The legacy of Todd Boehly’s incredible €611m/£541m spend (per transfermarkt) over the past two transfer windows is that there will be an awful lot of unhappy staff in the Blues first-team squad.

Some will be easy to move on, others not so, though there will be some players that the club are willing to keep but who haven’t had the rub of the green and prefer to experience a new adventure rather than waiting around to see if they can impress Pochettino enough to break through.

One of those players would appear to be Trevoh Chalobah, with the Evening Standard reporting that the youngster wants to be playing regularly to enhance his chances of playing at Euro 2024.

The outlet also suggest that the Serie A giants, and Champions League finalists, Internazionale of Milan, are pushing hard to try and acquire Chalobah.

At present it appears that Chelsea are managing to resist any overtures from the Italians, but it isn’t clear if Pochettino sees Chalobah as an important part of his plans.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether they want to convince him to stay at the Bridge for at least one more season.