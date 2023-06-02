If West Ham can win their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in just under a week’s time, they will automatically be entered into next season’s Europa League and, as such, become a more attractive proposition for players.

The east Londoners were poor domestically in 2022/23, but their Premier League form belied their European adventures where David Moyes’ side were brilliant.

In their run up to the final, they won every game home and away bar one, which was drawn.

Even if they’re unable to topple the Italian side, West Ham have a storied history which Moyes can potentially use as leverage to woo new signings.

Money still talks too and if the right amount is being offered, the expectation would be that players will still arrive at the London Stadium.

One of those could be former Chelsea star and current Roma striker, Tammy Abraham.

According to The Telegraph, the England striker has got to be moved on from the Serie A outfit because of Financial Fair Play concerns, and the Premier League is his expected destination.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Desperate’ – Barcelona slammed for ‘short sighted’ strategy regarding Messi 49ers want FA Cup winner as manager to replace Sam Allardyce Manchester United join the race to sign 28-year-old Premier League midfielder

Hammers News suggest that a move back to London with West Ham could be a likely option, given that it was the east Londoners that lost out to Roma for Abraham’s services before.

With it believed that Gianluca Scamacca wants to return to Italy after an ill-fated move to the Hammers, there’s a cogent theory that a swap deal could be potentially in the offing.