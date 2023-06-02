Exclusive: Man City star isn’t a good fit for PSG and La Liga switch is likely

Even if Man City go on to win an incredible treble this season, thereby cementing themselves as the greatest Premier League side of the 21st century, there will still be players that won’t feel part of the history the club will have made.

Pep Guardiola has the luxury of having virtually two high-quality players in every position and if he feels the need, it’s just a simple case of taking one out to put another in, without any drop off in output.

That’s an incredible situation to be in, and yet some players rarely get a sniff of the big time and, as a result, can’t get excited about what’s potentially to come.

Take Aymeric Laporte for example. An international quality defender who has only made 12 Premier League appearances across the 2022/23 season per WhoScored.

At 29 years of age, the Man City star is getting no younger, and this summer would represent the perfect opportunity to find a new club.

However, according to Jonathan Johnson, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffisde Substack, that won’t be at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Laporte is a French national despite representing Spain at international level, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a guarantee of being a good fit for PSG,” he said.

“I do think that when all three central defenders are fully fit, PSG will be fairly well set up, unless they want to cash in on somebody like Kimpembe for example, who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea in the past.”

It isn’t clear whether there are any other clubs prepared to put their hand up and potentially offer the centre-back a way out, and unless both player and club are willing to leave things as they are for now, which is unlikely, that a solution has to be found.

“If there was a club with a bit of money to spend, who knows what the future might hold for somebody like Marseille because there’ve been takeover rumours swirling for quite some time,” Johnson added.

“Perhaps that kind of move might appeal, though it seems likely that his stock is highest back in in Spain and I can see one of the biggest Spanish clubs moving for him at some point, no doubt. La Liga probably makes more sense as a potential destination than PSG at this moment in time.”