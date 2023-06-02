Leeds United are searching for a new manager to take over from the departing Sam Allardyce, and Lorient manager Régis Le Bris has been mentioned.

The managerial position is one of many difficulties that Leeds must resolve in the upcoming weeks as they get ready to return to the Championship.

Four candidates have been shortlisted by the club to take over as manager this month, according to The Guardian, with Lorient manager Régis Le Bris being one of them.

The 47-year-old was hired by the Ligue 1 team a year ago, and he signed a contract extension in March, tying him to the organization until the summer of 2027.