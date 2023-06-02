Liverpool are interested in signing the Japanese make midfielder Daichi Kamada at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Bundesliga midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and Liverpool are hoping to snap him up on a bargain as per Calciomercato.it.

Kamada has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition and secure his services. The Reds need to bring in midfield reinforcements and the Japanese international could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Kamada is at the peak of his powers right and he could be an asset for Liverpool in the coming season. The 26-year-old will add goals and creativity in the middle of the park. He has 16 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer should be a no-brainer. Liverpool have lost players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers, and they will have to bring in proper replacements.

Kamada could prove to be a quality replacement for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Signing him on a free transfer would allow Liverpool to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool could be an attractive option for the Japanese international and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to move to the Premier League.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far and they will be hoping to get back to challenging for titles once again. Signing players like Kamada will certainly improve them and help them bridge the gap with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City.