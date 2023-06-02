Liverpool a set to finalise the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old midfielder will be Liverpool’s first summer signing and the Premier League side have now agreed to trigger his release clause of around £55-£60 million.

The midfielder has already agreed on a long-term contract with the Reds worth around hundred and £150,000 per week.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Brighton in the Premier League and he helped his country win the World Cup as well.

Mac Allister is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds are in desperate need of someone who will add goals and creativity from the middle of the park and Argentine international seems like the ideal solution.

The 24-year-old has 12 goals across all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing alongside better players in a better team.

A move to Liverpool would be an ideal next step in his career and it could accelerate his development.

Playing alongside top-class players like Thiago Alcantara and working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help the player improve further and fulfil his potential.

Mac Allister is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. The midfielder has the potential to justify the reported transfer fee and develop into an indispensable asset for the Reds in the coming seasons.