Man City star not excited by ‘uninteresting’ move to Arsenal

Although they were just pipped at the post in the race for the Premier League title by Man City, for the most part of the 2022/23 season Arsenal were a joy to watch.

Their football was free-flowing, their desire and will to win obvious as they consistently overcame in-game setbacks.

Were it not for their late-season wobble, the destination of the trophy would’ve been the Emirates Stadium rather than the Etihad.

In any event, last season is now in the history books and focus will soon turn to the 2023/24 campaign.

For one Man City star, however, the summer could be one of upheaval.

Joao Cancelo spent the second half of the season on loan at Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, with a view to a permanent switch this summer.

However, as Abendzeitung-Muenchen note, the Bavarians have no intention of paying the proposed €70m transfer fee for the 29-year-old.

From the players point of view, he has no intention of returning to Man City, as he finds that proposition, as well as a potential switch to Arsenal, ‘uninteresting’ according to the outlet.

They also detail that Cancelo is ‘drawn to warmer southern regions’ which would suggest he’s angling for a move to Barcelona.

News #Cancelo: Understand Joao has many options. Barcelona is still one of them. Talks took place. But they can’t push for him at this stage because of their financial situation. Bayern has taken the decision not to trigger the option to buy. A permanent deal was very unlikely… pic.twitter.com/2Pu81AX9UO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2023

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg tweeted that talks with the Catalan outfit have taken place, though the club are not in a financial position at the moment to secure any deal.

By setting his stall out as he has, Cancelo could find himself in a real pickle by the time the new season comes around.