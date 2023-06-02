Man United set to offer players in swap deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice

With the summer transfer window due to open in just under a fortnight’s time, the future of West Ham’s Declan Rice is likely to be one of the sagas that dominates the headlines.

It’s long been known that the Hammers captain wants to play Champions League football, and recently it appeared that the east London outfit reluctantly accepted, given that Sky Sports reported that West Ham would sell him to a Champions League club for £120m.

As might be expected, a number of clubs appear interested in the England international’s services, with both Arsenal and Man United named as potential playing destinations.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive Jonathan Johnson column: Benzema’s last game for Real? Man United unlikely to sign Pavard, Arsenal’s perfect summer signing and more… England striker could be offered to West Ham this summer ‘Desperate’ – Barcelona slammed for ‘short sighted’ strategy regarding Messi

Were the Gunners to be successful in their pursuit Rice doesn’t have to move out of London, though Man United could have an ace up their sleeve as far as West Ham are concerned.

According to the Daily Mail, the Old Trafford outfit are potentially willing to offer players plus cash in order to get their man.

Scott McTominay’s name is mentioned, though if the Hammers can get one or two others, that makes a deal more preferable for obvious reasons.

If David Moyes is able to guide them to a Europa Conference League final victory too, that makes the club attractive to potential newcomers as victory in the competition allows them automatic entry into next year’s Europa League.