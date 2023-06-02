Manchester United have held talks to sign £68.7m star with 40 goal contributions

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

According to a report from the Athletic, Manchester United director John Murtough has now held talks with the German club regarding a move for the 24-year-old French international.

Murtough has spoken to Frankfurt several times and it appears that the German outfit are prepared to sell the striker this summer.

Kolo Muani has been in sensational form this season scoring 23 goals and picking up 17 assists across all competitions. The French international could transform Manchester United in the final third if he joined them.

However, the player is likely to cost a premium this summer. The Frenchman signed a five-year deal with Frankfurt in 2022 and the German outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him. Manchester United will have to agree to their demands if they want to sign the player. Apparently, the player is valued at around £68.7 million.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with players like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as well.

The Red Devils were overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this past season and they need to bring in more depth in the attacking department. The England international will need more help and support from his teammates.

Kolo Muani is more than just a goalscorer and he will help create golf-scoring opportunities for his teammates as well.

While the asking price might seem steep right now, the Frenchman has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.