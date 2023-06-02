Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer and a number of clubs are trying to sign the player.

According to a report from Claret and Hugh, Manchester United have now held talks with the player’s agent regarding a summer transfer

The 24-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will have to find a quality partner for Casemiro and the England international certainly fits the profile. Rice will add defensive cover and drive to the Manchester United midfield. He is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for the league title next year and they could use players like Rice in order to bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City. The player is reportedly a target for Arsenal and German club Bayern Munich have shown interest in the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can fend off the competition from these clubs and secure his signature.

Rice wants to join a club in the Champions League and the Red Devils can certainly provide them with that platform. They have the financial resources to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich as well.

The England international is still only 24 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. The transfer could prove to be a solid long-term investment.