Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is into the final year of his contract with the Blues and he is ready to move on this summer.

Manchester City have been mentioned as potential suitors for the Croatian international and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that Manchester United have now joined the race as well.

The Red Devils are looking to put together a squad capable of challenging for major trophies and Kovacic would certainly improve them immensely.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the club from Real Madrid and he could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield next season. He will add work rate, flair and control in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to let him leave for a reasonable price.

Manchester United have the financial muscle to compete with Manchester City and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Kovacic is at the peak of his powers and he is well-settled in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are proven competitors when it comes to major trophies and the opportunity to play for them could be quite tempting for any player. Manchester United on the other hand are going through a transitional phase and they are not at the level of Manchester City just yet.

It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old midfielder ends up.