Mauricio Pochettino has called 22-year-old to persuade him to move to Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte in recent weeks.

The Blues recently confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager and the Argentine is already working on potential transfers.

A report from Football Insider, claims that Pochettino has had a phone conversation with the 22-year-old defensive midfielder in order to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need to bring in more quality in the middle of the park and signing a defensive midfielder should be their top priority. The Blues need to bring in a reliable partner for Enzo Fernandez and Ugarte certainly fits the profile.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for club legend N’Golo Kante who is nearing the end of his contract.

Ugarte will add defensive cover and ball-winning ability in the middle of the park. Furthermore, he is a hardworking player and his pressing ability makes him a good fit for Pochettino’s style of play. The Argentine manager prefers high-intensity attacking football and players like Enzo Fernandez and Manuel Ugarte would be ideal for him.

The midfielder has a release clause of around €60 million and Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him.

A move to Stamford Bridge would be a major step up in the midfielder’s career and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal across the line. Apparently, Ugarte has already verbally accepted terms on a long-term contract with Chelsea and the two clubs will need to finalise a fee now.