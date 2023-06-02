Newcastle closing in on winger with 13 goal contributions, medical expected soon

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Yankuba Minteh.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old winger will undergo his medical with Newcastle soon and the transfer would be worth around €7 million.

The Gambian winger has done quite well for Odense BK this season and he has six goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more depth to their attack and the talented youngster could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old is versatile enough to play on either flank, and he could be an asset for Eddie Howe in the coming seasons.

Newcastle have done well to nurture talented young players since the arrival of Howe and the 18-year-old is likely to improve under his tutelage.

The likes of Allan Saint-Maximin have been quite inconsistent this season and Newcastle need more options at their disposal. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year and they need a better and bigger squad to cope with the increased number of fixtures as well.

The talented youngster is likely to be excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League next season, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal across the line. The reported €7 million fee seems like a bargain for a player of his potential and Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

The talented youngster might not be a regular starter for Newcastle right away, but he could be an important squad player for them next season.