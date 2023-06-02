It’s sure to be a big summer for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, as they survey what they need in the first-team squad in order to be able to adequately challenge both domestically and in Europe.

A narrow defeat to Man United in the Carabao Cup final notwithstanding, the Magpies enjoyed a brilliant season in 2022/23.

After the turgid fare served up in the Mike Ashley/Steve Bruce years, the way that Howe’s side plays their football is like a breath of fresh air.

The locals have returned to St. James’ Park in their droves and everything appears to indicate that this is a club on the up once again.

Who they sign at this point, however, will dictate just how well they’ll fare over the next 12 months.

The recruitment has been spot on in the last couple of windows, and if the club can hit that sweet spot again this summer, it bodes well for the 2023/24 campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies could already be on the verge of making their first summer signing.

Newcastle are closing in on another top talent for the future: 2004 born winger Yankuba Minteh is set to join Magpies on permanent deal from Odense, work permit pending. ????? #NUFC The Gambian winger will cost €7m, as @F_Abolhosseini called. Medical to take place soon. pic.twitter.com/7KJm6qLYsN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

He tweeted on Friday that exciting Odense winger, Yankuba Minteh is set to join the club for €7m, subject to a work permit being granted.

Though there’s unlikely to be a transfer revolution as that doesn’t appear to be the way that Howe works, Newcastle’s evolution as a top team will continue, and Minteh could be the first one through the door.