Newcastle make contact with agent of £130m star as Magpies go head to head with Man United

The revolution at Newcastle United continues, with Eddie Howe and his backroom staff looking to take the Magpies to the next level.

Since the takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the north east giants have gone from strength to strength, and they’ll now have a Champions League campaign to contend with alongside domestic competitions.

At present, though they’re going in the right direction, it’s fairly clear that they’re a few players short of really challenging for titles, and this summer may provide Howe with the opportunity to address that.

With Callum Wilson getting no younger, one position they could do with filling is at centre-forward, and everyone knows how fondly the St. James’ Park crowd are of their number nines.

It’s unlikely that Daniel Levy is going to countenance selling Harry Kane to a Premier League rival, so imagining the England captain in the famous black and white stripes is virtually a non-starter.

However, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another matter entirely.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mirror Sport), Newcastle have made contact with the player’s agent to sound out a potential £130m transfer to the north east.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United join the race to sign 28-year-old Premier League midfielder Crystal Palace in pole position to sign Premier League midfielder on a free transfer Newcastle serious about signing 18-year-old playmaker, set to meet his family soon

The report also details Man United’s interest in the player with the Red Devils also likely to miss out on Kane for exactly the same reasons.

With Luciano Spalletti having confirmed that he’s leaving Napoli on the back of their first Scudetto in three decades it seems like the right time for Osimhen to consider another adventure, but does he go for the storied history of Man United or the evident riches of Newcastle?