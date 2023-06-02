Newcastle United are keen on signing the Turkish midfielder Arda Guler at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has made a name for himself with his performances for Fenerbahce this season and he has 6 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions.

According to a report from Karar, Newcastle are very serious about signing the midfielder this summer. They will face competition from Dutch giants Ajax.

Apparently, Newcastle are set to have a transfer meeting with the player’s family within the week.

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they can certainly outmuscle Ajax financially. Furthermore, they have secured Champions League qualification as well and they will be an attractive destination for the youngster.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down and the 18-year-old will be excited about the possibility of playing in England next season.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more creativity in the final third and the 18-year-old will add just that. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for the attackers. Newcastle have struggled to break down defences this season and they have drawn 14 league matches as a result of that.

Signing a quality attacking midfielder could help them turn those draws into wins in the coming season.

Furthermore, the 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Newcastle in the long term.