Pochettino’s firm stance over Chelsea star will disappoint Premier League rivals

Having recently been announced as the new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino can finally get to work and start thinning out the bloated Blues squad that he’s been left with.

The Argentinian will be under pressure from the get-go next season, however, the fact that the west Londoners were so bad in the 2022/23 Premier League season might actually work in his favour.

It isn’t clear if Todd Boehly has given him carte blanche to do as he sees fit with the first team, but it’s obvious that there will be players that Pochettino counts on and those that he wishes to move on – hopefully for a healthy profit.

Given that there are likely to be Financial Fair Play issues in play, it’s possible that Boehly will have to consider a loss on some players, bit as long as Pochettino has a semblance of a decent squad to begin the campaign with, that’s a decent start point.

One player that it’s clear he wants to keep is Levi Colwill who spent last season on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The youngster enjoyed a great time under Roberto De Zerbi, and it isn’t a surprise to learn via the Daily Mail that the Seagulls have made a £30m for his services or that the Blues have turned it down.

It would suggest that Pochettino definitely sees the 20-year-old as part of his plans, which would fit into his normal style of promoting youth.