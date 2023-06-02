The incredible lengths Inter Miami are going to for Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona or Saudi moves

The circus surround Lionel Messi’s next move is set to run and run for some time yet, and there’s an epic three-way fight emerging for his services.

It’s now been confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain (via Sky Sports) that the Argentinian will leave the club after their final 2022/23 Ligue Un fixture on Saturday.

Whether his time in the French capital can be viewed as a success or not depends on one’s point of view.

Arguably, he was signed to help the Parisiens win the Champions League and in that sense he’s failed, however, when one consider his goals and assists – 21 and 20 respectively this season alone per WhoScored – that can’t really be seen as anything other than a personal success.

At 35 years of age, he has come up with number that players much younger than him would be delighted with, but such are the demands at PSG that there’s always likely to be conflicting narratives.

In any event, Sport note that David Beckham’s Inter Miami side have weighed in with their bid to convince the player to join MLS.

Though their financial offer of the equivalent of €50m a year isn’t the most lucrative, Sport note that Messi will be offered a four-year deal. Given he’s approaching his 36th birthday later this month, that means he’ll still be playing when approaching his 40th.

Purely in financial terms, Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal’s offer of a billion euro contract over two years, per FourFourTwo, is by far the best, and the outlet suggest that Messi has already accepted it.

However, there’s still a chance that Barcelona can re-sign their talisman, with the Daily Mail noting that Messi would prefer a return to Catalonia, albeit at present, the club need to ensure that their financial situation gets the green light from La Liga before any firm offer can be presented.