Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is currently on loan at Spanish club Villarreal.

The 27-year-old midfielder has done reasonably well for the Spanish outfit and they are looking to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

A report from Relevo claims that Villarreal could offer Samuel Chukwueze in a swap deal for the 27-year-old playmaker.

Chukwueze has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club for months now. Apparently, a number of British clubs are keen on signing the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 24-year-old winger has been a key player for the Spanish outfit and he could be a quality acquisition for Tottenham. He has 13 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions this season and Tottenham could certainly use a quality attacker like him.

Harry Kane has had to carry the Spurs attack all by himself and he needs more support next season. Signing a quality winger could prove to be a wise decision for the north London giants.

The 24-year-old Villarreal star will help open up deep defences as well. His style of play seems like a good fit for the Premier League and he could be an instant hit at the London club.

Lo Celso is unwanted at Tottenham and the opportunity to swap him with a talented young winger could be an attractive proposition for the English club.

The transfer seems like a no-brainer and Tottenham should take up the option this summer.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze has shown his quality in the Spanish league and he will be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season.

A move to Tottenham could be the ideal next step in his career and it could help him improve further in the coming seasons.