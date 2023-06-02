Video: Leeds announce that Sam Allardyce has left the club after four games

He famously announced at his opening press conference that the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta were no better managers than he was, but Sam Allardyce has fallen on his sword and left Leeds United after just four games.

Four games in which they failed to win and, as a result, were relegated into the Championship.

On Friday the announcement came that he would leave via mutual consent, and his short tenure at Elland Road must go down as one of the most lucrative managerial failures in history, given that he was paid some £500,000 per the Daily Mail for what amounted to 360 minutes of football.

