Video: West Ham stars serenaded with ‘Bubbles’ by young fans in Portuguese bar

There’s less than a week to go until West Ham United play their first European final in 47 years, and some of the squad decided to spend a bit of down time in a Portuguese bar.

Little did they know that they were going to get serenaded with ‘I’m forever blowing bubbles’ by three young fans who took to the stage and belted out the tune that the Hammers are known for.

They got a big cheer, including from the players themselves, when screaming ‘Come on you Irons!’ at the end of their impromptu performance.