As we hurtle headlong into another summer transfer window, it isn’t just various players that will be swapping their places of employment, and West Ham United could find themselves affected if Tottenham Hotspur decide to unveil their new manager next week.

The north Londoners haven’t had a first-team chief in place since Antonio Conte left Daniel Levy with no choice but to agree a mutual consent parting of the ways.

To Levy’s credit, rather than rush into a new appointment, he’s taken his time despite evident pressure from all and sundry to get a deal done.

Many names had been mentioned for the post including Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann back in early May, per 90Min.

It appears that neither of them will be appointed, however, after The Sun suggested that Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou could be handed the role as soon as next week.

Celtic have a chance of winning the Scottish Cup this weekend and will earn themselves a treble if they manage to do so, and with the Australian having then effectively completed Scottish football, it wouldn’t be the worst time for him to move on.

Should that situation occur, it could have a knock-on effect at Spurs’ London rivals, West Ham United.

That’s because the same report also note that David Moyes would become a front runner to replace Postecoglou at the Scottish giants and the club where he began his professional football career.