‘What I have been told’ – Liverpool target would head to Man City in a heartbeat

If Man City go on and win only the second ever treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, it would be no surprise to see players or their agents putting themselves forward for a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has built the template for everyone else to follow with his side brushing aside many of their opponents in 2022/23 with ease.

Their way of playing is a real blueprint and mixes short, sharp passing carousels with pincer movements and elite-level finishing.

In short, there really isn’t a weakness in the City side and they’ve more than enough quality to come off the subs bench to boot.

They are a winning machine and it’s understandable why players would like to be part of that.

Liverpool could put themselves in that bracket a few seasons ago, but their drop off under Jurgen Klopp, particularly last season, has been remarkable.

The Reds need to buy players who are going to bring the level back up, and that’s perhaps why Klopp is hoping to make Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister the first man through the door this summer, per Football Insider.

Football journalist, Alex Crook, believes that the player would jump at the chance of moving to Man City, however.

“I was quite interested in the long embrace between Mac Allister and Guardiola,” he told Give Me Sport.

“I think he would jump at that chance because what I have been told all along is that the most important thing to Mac Allister is the coach that he’s going to be playing for, that stability.

“To be fair, Liverpool do also offer that with Klopp.”

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola and his City side, this appears to be one transfer that’s got away.