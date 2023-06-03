One team seems a little more ahead in their project than the other, so it’s no wonder that a £100m Premier League star is potentially looking at a move to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium rather than Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park.

Both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta are young coaches that had their respective sides playing some of the best football that the English top-flight saw throughout the 2022/23 season.

The Magpies will have been delighted to qualify for the Champions League, whilst the Gunners will undoubtedly be disappointed that they weren’t able to hold their nerve and bring home the Premier League trophy.

In any event, both sides will need to strengthen with a European and domestic campaign ahead of them in 2023/24.

To that end, West Ham star Declan Rice is likely to be a highly prized signing for either club, and The Times (subscription required) credits both with an interest in the England international.

The report goes on to suggest that the midfielder would prefer a move across London rather than to the north east, although there’s a problem. Arsenal don’t want to pay the asking price of £100m+.

That shouldn’t necessarily be an issue for a Newcastle side who seem to have owners with incredible wealth at their disposal.

With David Moyes not needing to sell the player because of his contract terms, there remains the possibility that Rice even stays put in east London for another season.