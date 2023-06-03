Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wishes to sign the 20-year-old Dutchman this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with the Dutch outfit.

Simons has been outstanding for PSV this season scoring 22 goals and picking up 12 assists across all competitions.

The talented young midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a world-class playmaker. Arsenal could certainly use more depth in that department and Simons would be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on Martin Odegaard for creativity this season and they need more options at their disposal in order to compete across all fronts. Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League next year and they need a bigger squad to cope with the increased number of fixtures.

Simons has the ability to thrive in English football but he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. The midfielder has a contract with PSV until the summer of 2027. The Eredivisie outfit are likely to demand a premium for him but the player has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.

Simons will add goals and assists to the side and he will also allow Arteta to rotate key players like Odegaard more often. The transfer would be a superb long-term investment.