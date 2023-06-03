Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League and a number of their key players have been linked with moves away from the club.

Tyler Adams is expected to leave the club in the coming weeks and popular pundit Charlie Davies believes that the 24-year-old American international should join Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Brighton are a good shout because Moises Caicedo is probably leaving and you can get a young American player to come in and play, you’re still in European competition so it is a great spot for Tyler Adams. He’s done enough to join a team that isn’t battling relegation every year,” Davies said.

Adams has been a key player for Leeds and he is unlikely to continue in the Championship next season. He is too good for the second division and deserves to play for a top-flight club.

Brighton could be in need of central midfield reinforcements this summer, especially with players like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo linked with moves away.

The two players have been integral to Brighton’s success this season. They have helped the Seagulls secure European football, and Roberto de Zerbi will need to replace them adequately.

The 24-year-old Leeds United star has the ability to replace Caicedo in the middle of the park, and it remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to sign him.

The American international could be available for a reasonable price following relegation and Brighton will certainly have the finances to snap him up, especially after the departures of Mac Allister and Caicedo.