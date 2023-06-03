The Telegraph reports that Steven Gerrard may be interested in leading Leeds United.

The former manager of Aston Villa has been unemployed since last October, but Leeds may be the place for him to make a comeback.

Although Gerrard’s time at Villa Park came to an end with less than ideal circumstances, he has demonstrated throughout his career that he is a superb manager.

When evaluating his qualifications for the Leeds position, we must keep in mind that Gerrard performed truly brilliantly when at Rangers, earning the praise of Alex Ferguson, who called him “magnificent.”

Gerrard led Rangers to an undefeated season in which they only allowed 13 goals, which is unusual even in Scottish football.