Arsenal one step closer to signing 24-year-old midfielder, personal terms agreed

Arsenal have now taken a giant step towards the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the Hammers this summer with his contract expiring in the next 12 months. The Gunners are extremely keen on signing the player and they have now agreed personal terms with him.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Rice is keen on a move to the north London club and it remains to be seen whether the two rivals can agree on a fee now.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a top-class Premier League midfielder and he deserves to play for a bigger club. Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League next year and it would be an excellent move for Rice.

The England international will be hoping to play for a club capable of winning major trophies and Arsenal could certainly provide him with that opportunity. Mikel Arteta’s men did well to push Manchester City for the league title this season and they will look to go all the way next year.

The Gunners need to add more depth and quality to their midfield in order to do well in the Champions League and Rice would strengthen their midfield enormously.

Players like Granix Xhaka have been linked with a move away from Arsenal and Rice would be a quality replacement.

The 24-year-old is likely to make an immediate impact at Arsenal and he will look to make his mark in European football as well.