Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane

It’s all change at Real Madrid it seems with at least one high profile striker having terminated their contract, and it paves the way for Carlo Ancelotti to bring in Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

On Saturday evening, Los Blancos released a statement indicating that they had parted ways with Eden Hazard.

The player has endured a terrible time with injuries and loss of form since signing from Chelsea, and he could soon be joined out of the exit door by Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema has received a huge, big proposal from Saudi club — Real Madrid have been informed by Benzema’s camp that he’s seriously considering that and he will decide soon. ????? #Benzema Real have Karim’s new deal documents ready since last year but nothing signed yet. pic.twitter.com/Rri4JJ8YYS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

The Frenchman has a lucrative offer to play in Saudi Arabia and it isn’t yet clear if he’ll decide to stay put in La Liga or take the riches on offer.

Kane, to his credit, hasn’t come out thus far and said that he wants a move away from White Hart Lane this summer.

Aware of Daniel Levy’s hard nosed way of doing business, it seems that the captain is waiting to see how the land lies in terms of a new management and sporting director structure before showing his hand.

Ancelotti, for his part, has had his say regarding making a move for the England international.

“Harry Kane is a top player but we have to respect Tottenham, he’s a Tottenham player,” he was quoted as remarking by Manchester Evening News.

“I can guarantee to you that Real Madrid will have a competitive team again next season.”

It appears obvious from the selection of vocabulary that the Spurs record scorer is of interest to the club, and Levy is probably more likely to sell his striker to a club on the continent rather than a Premier League rival.

Ultimately, the decision would rest with Kane.