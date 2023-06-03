Chelsea are keen on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Blues have identified the 21-year-old Ecuadorian as one of their main targets and they are hoping to get a deal done in the coming weeks.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league this season and he helped Brighton secure European qualification.

Apparently, Chelsea are hoping to partner him with Enzo Fernandez and Manuel Ugarte next season. Ugarte is also a priority target for Chelsea this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the player from Sporting CP.

Meanwhile, Caicedo is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Brighton during the January transfer window and he publicly expressed his desire to leave the club back then. However, the Seagulls managed to convince him to stay and sign a term contract with the club.

He is likely to be tempted to move on this summer if there is a concrete proposal on the table from Chelsea. It would be a step up in his career.

The Blues need to bring in quality alternatives if players like Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic end up leaving this summer. Both players have been heavily linked with other clubs in recent weeks.

Caicedo would be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea and they should look to get the deal done quickly.