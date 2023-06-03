Chelsea in for sought after Premier League midfielder as well as Sporting’s Ugarte

This summer is sure to be another that’s full of change for Chelsea Football Club.

After spending an incredible amount of money over the past two transfer windows, Todd Boehly needs to see a return on his investment even if that requires some financial manoeuvring in the interim period.

Mauricio Pochettino will need to be given a lot more time to be able to get the Blues back to where they need to be and perhaps last season’s debacle as far as Chelsea are concerned may actually play in the Argentinian’s favour.

After all, it can’t get any worse than the fare that was served up under Frank Lampard towards the back end of the campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid set to test Chelsea’s resolve over major star Opinion: Clean sheets won’t save David De Gea at Man United Premier League midfielder set to move on just months after completing Newcastle transfer

Boehly will surely have understood after surveying the wreckage of the 2022/23 season that how he went about things was wrong.

What he doesn’t want to do is place unreasonable demands upon Pochettino given the state of play at this point in time. Success isn’t going to come overnight and indeed, it may take two or three seasons before the club are back on an even keel.

The one positive is that at least the manager and the supporters know that the owner will back him in the transfer market.

Chelsea remain absolutely INTO the race for Moises Caicedo. Nothing has changed. ? #CFC He’s in the list, 100% — no matter what happens with Ugarte deal, still ongoing. https://t.co/BK8H8Zl3g7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has even noted via Twitter that even if Chelsea win the race for Sporting’s superb Manuel Ugarte, they will still go after Brighton and Hove Albion’s hugely talented midfield star, Moises Caicedo.

As long as the money is spent wisely and on the right type of players, there’s no reason whatsoever why the strength that Chelsea will have in their midfield can’t be the platform from which this particular phoenix rises from the ashes.