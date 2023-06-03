Chelsea are interested in signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are looking to sign the Serbian international this summer and they have already come forward with proposals for the Juventus striker.

The report claims that emissaries from both clubs have offered exchange deals involving Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku. It remains to be seen whether Juventus are willing to accept those offers.

Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and despite disappointing start to the season with the Italian club, he has managed to hit top form in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old Belgium has helped Inter Milan reach the final of the Champions league and he will be hoping to help them win the European crown in the coming weeks.

Lukaku has proven his quality in Italy in the past and Juventus could certainly use someone like him.

The £325k-a-week Belgian international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he has no future at the London club. It makes sense for him to complete a permanent move to Italy in the summer.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has been an underwhelming signing for Juventus. Although he has 14 goals to his name across all competitions this season, Juventus expected more from him and the Serbian has been linked with an exit this summer.

Chelsea have struggled to find the back of the net consistently and they need a reliable finisher. Vlahovic has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

If the Blues managed to sign him in an exchange deal involving Lukaku, the move could prove to be a master stroke.