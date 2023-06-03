The 2022/23 Premier League season was an interesting one for Crystal Palace, particularly once Patrick Vieira was replaced by Roy Hodgson.

The Frenchman had got a reasonable tune out of his players during the first half of the campaign, but after the turn of the year until he was sacked, the Eagles didn’t win a game.

Had Steve Parish not acted decisively Palace may well have been dragged into the relegation dogfight at the end of the season.

The re-appointment of Hodgson might have raised a few eyebrows, but the 75-year-old instantly changed the outlook as his side won their first three games and only ending up losing two of his 10 games in charge.

It still isn’t clear at this stage if Hodgson will be handed the job in 2023/24 or whether Parish will plump for a new manager, but regardless of that, there will be players that will be signed and others moved on.

For three Palace stars, they could’ve already played their final match for the south Londoners.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta is interesting Everton according to Bild, h/t London World, whilst Jake O’Brien is being courted by the City Group say the Irish Examiner.

London News Online suggest that goalkeeper, Whitworth, is likely to be loaned out in order to gain more experience.

If all three are found new homes, it will open up spaces within the squad for whomever is the manager for next season to bring in some new players and freshen up the side over the summer.