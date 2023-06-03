The 2022/23 Premier League season has only just concluded and already one transfer deal has already been done involving Newcastle United.

The Magpies are likely to see a few more comings and goings before the end of the summer and the start of the 2023/24 campaign, though it’s likely that Eddie Howe would prefer to have an evolution at St. James’ Park rather than a revolution.

To date, recruitment at Newcastle under Howe and his backroom staff appears to have been spot on, so why change what has worked just because you can.

If there were question marks as to whether the job was too big for Howe when he took the role, he’s answered them emphatically, and if nothing else he deserves the respect of the supporters and board.

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest

For next season he will have to do without the services of striker, Chris Wood. On loan at Nottingham Forest for the second half of last season, it’s the Midlanders who have exercised his £15m release clause according to Newcastle World.

For Howe, that’s a little extra money banked for a player that was obviously out of favour at the club, and unlikely to win his place back given the quality that the St. James’ Park outfit now have.

It’s also another set of wages off the books giving the money men at the club some more leeway when it comes to making new signings later in the summer.