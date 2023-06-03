FA Cup final team news: Ederson benched for Man City whilst ten Hag names full strength Man United XI

The 2023 FA Cup final promises much, and there are reasons why both Man City and Man United don’t want to end on the losing side.

For the Red Devils, a second trophy in Erik ten Hag’s first season would underline just what a brilliant job the Dutchman has done since taking over at Old Trafford.

What’s even more impressive is that he’s gained his success against the backdrop of not knowing who will be the owners of the club next season, and consistent rumours in that regard throughout the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aside from leaving Alejandro Garnacho on the bench, ten Hag has gone with the strongest squad he has available for the fixture, though the Old Trafford outfit don’t have as strong a bench as City should the need arise to use those players late in the game.

City's FA Cup final line-up ? XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Ake, Laporte, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/v2Ocmk6A6I — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023

For Man City, the need to beat their arch rivals is obvious. Pep Guardiola’s side are 180 minutes away from winning a famous treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – something only a Sir Alex Ferguson-led Man United have managed in the entire history of English football.

Guardiola himself does have a treble on his CV of course, taking Barcelona to the Spanish league, Spanish Cup and Champions League titles in his first season in senior management (2008/09).

Stefan Ortega Moreno comes in for Ederson in goal, whilst all of those City players that had niggles prior to the final have been passed fit.

As such Guardiola can also name an incredibly strong XI for what promises to be a superb final.