Liverpool have clearly defined targets this summer for the midfield department with French duo Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram understood to be favoured options.

The former, who currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga with Gladbach, is said to be considered a potential alternative to Jude Bellingham.

More to the point, it appears that the Reds’ interest is somewhat concrete if the comments from the player’s entourage are anything to go by.

“Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool see Manu Koné as a replacement for Jude Bellingham, who is going to Real Madrid instead of England,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool have already contacted Koné’s management and expressed interest. The intentions of the Reds are “real and big,” so say the people surrounding the Frenchman.

“A possible fee for the defensive midfielder should be between €40-45m, that is what Gladbach hope. Before Liverpool were interested, €30m was still under discussion. Koné’s contract with Borussia runs until June 30, 2025.”

Liverpool need legs and physicality in the middle of the park – Manu Kone gives them that

There’s a question that must be asked of Liverpool’s recent efforts in the window to resolve an ageing midfield.

Beginning the Jurgen Klopp era with a perfect blend of technicality and physical-dense attributes, the German’s midfield engine roared them on to a series of silverware wins, not to mention countless other finals.

A gradual transition to increased technicality, highlighted most recently by the purchase of the slight nowhere man in Fabio Carvalho (and all the reports of a potential exit that followed of late) hardly paid off for a side so clearly lacking in energy and Pep Lijnders’ buzzword of ‘intensity’.

Though somewhat inconsistent, Manu Kone would be a step in the right direction to restoring the Liverpool midfield to its prior, dominant levels.