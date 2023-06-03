CaughtOffside now can rule out Bayern Munich as a transfer destination for Harry Kane this summer following Christian Falk’s update in his latest Fact Files.

The England international was a ‘dream player’ for the Bavarian outfit’s former sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, though it appears Thomas Tuchel’s men will be exploring alternative options.

“Harry Kane is said to have finally ruled out FC Bayern as a transfer destination. He was Salihamidzic’s dream player,” the Sport BILD journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Tuchel would have liked to bring him to Chelsea. At Bayern, however, he had concerns over Kane’s age and any potential problems that may arise when transitioning to the Bundesliga.

“Especially given that Bayern experienced this already with Sadio Mané.”

Dusan Valhovic and Randal Kolo Muani are known to be ideal targets for the club, though it remains to be seen whether Bayern can outwit Manchester United for the latter’s signature.

What next for Harry Kane? A stay in the Premier League?

Erik ten Hag’s men are known to be admirers of the long-time Tottenham servant and could be set to take advantage of the striker’s contract situation with his current terms expiring in the summer of 2024.

At the age of 29 – and critically being set to turn 30 in late July – one might reasonably imagine that the forward will be considering how best to spend the prime years of his career.

The prospect of new management at the club and a potential rebuild after such a disappointing campaign will hardly appeal.

It’s a space to keep a very close eye on. Ultimately, an easy out in the English top-flight, and with a club on the rise outside of London in Manchester United, could prove too tempting to pass up.