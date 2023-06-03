Football match gets suspended in tragic scenes as fan falls from the stands and dies on the spot

A fan fell from the stands and died during the River Plate and Defensa y Justicia game in Argentina earlier today.

The fan as per the official club statement ‘jumped’ from the stand resulting in his death with River Plate confirming that there was no report of ‘any violence in the stands’ or any intervention from a third party.

Following the incident there was a lot of commotion in the stadium and on the pitch as the referee decided the next course of action.

The game was suspended in the 28th minute with the score line 0-0, and after 30 minutes the stadium was ‘completely evacuated’.

The official statement also confirmed that the security agencies are now conducting relevant investigations into the incident, and that the stand will remain closed for 24 hours as they collect the evidences.

The full statement read:

“The Security Committee in Football and Club Atlético River Plate regret to inform that, in this afternoon’s match against Defensa y Justicia, a supporter jumped into the void from the Sívori Alta stand and died instantly. The medical service arrived immediately at the incident area, as did the police and various security agencies. The Sivori Alta stand, where the deceased person had their season ticket, was at 90% of its capacity. At the time of the fall, there was no involvement of third parties. It was also confirmed that there was no violent situation in the stand or around it. After 30 minutes, the stadium was completely evacuated. The security agencies and the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Massive Events, under the direction of Dr. Celsa Ramírez, are taking action and conducting the relevant investigations. Following the prosecutor’s instructions, the stand has been closed for 24 hours to gather evidence.”

Warning: The clip below shows distressing scenes

River Plate also expressed their sadness on the death of the fan and extended their condolences towards his loved ones.

The club tweeted: “On this day of deep sadness, River Plate accompanies the family and loved ones of Pablo Marcelo Serrano, a member and fan of the Club who died during this afternoon’s game.”