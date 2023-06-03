Ilkay Gundogan offers update on Man City contract situation after man-of-the-match showing against Man United

Saturday afternoon saw an incredible personal performance from Ilkay Gundogan as Man City’s captain led by example and led his side to victory in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final against neighbours, United.

Things couldn’t have got off to a better start at Wembley as the German fired his side ahead with a sumptuous volley after just 13 seconds – the fastest goal ever scored in the competitions history.

David De Gea was rooted to the spot as the ball flew in the net to silence the Red Devils supporters gathered behind the goal.

Although Bruno Fernandes got Erik ten Hag’s side back on level terms with a highly debatable penalty, it was Gundogan who put City back in the lead with another volley.

The second wasn’t quote as well struck, but still nestled in the net after De Gea took an age to react and allowed the ball to squirm past him.

After lifting the trophy at the famous old stadium, the City captain was inevitably asked about his contract situation by the BBC, with rumours of a switch to Barcelona not seemingly going away.

“Nothing is decided yet,” he said (h/t FourFourTwo). “We’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

That will surely be of some comfort to fans of the club, and if City can go on an win an historic treble against Inter Milan, the question has to be asked as to whether there is a real need for him to go.