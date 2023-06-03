Jamie Carragher singles out one Manchester City star for his “sensational” performance against Manchester United

Ilkay Gundogan was the FA Cup final hero for Manchester City as he scored a brace to help them win 2-1 against arch rivals Manchester United.

His first goal was a stunning volley from outside the box inside 15 seconds, which became the quickest goal in the FA Cup final history.

Manchester United equalised in the first half after they were awarded a penalty for a Jack Grealish handball. Bruno Fernandes took the responsibility of expertly slotting it home to level things up at half-time.

But the Manchester City captain was at it again as he scored yet another long range volley early in the second half to restore their one goal lead.

Despite Gundogan’s title winning brace, Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher singled out John Stones’ performance as something “sensational”.

Stones put in yet another brilliant performance making a number of crucial contributions that helped City win the cup, in particular the courageous goal-line clearance that even saw him hit his head on the cross bar.

He has been playing the hybrid role for City which sees him run the game from the midfield when in position and Carragher hailed his contribution from midfield against United. He also hailed aforementioned crucial contributions he made helping City claim their second trophy of the season.

He tweeted:

“Ilkay Gundogan will be remembered as the match winner, but John Stones’s performance was sensational! Defensively great, block on Garnacho & heading the crossbar!! Then running the game from midfield. I can only ever remember watching Sammer/Matthaus do it for Germany, but they were sweepers in a back three, which was stepping in with the ball more than it was receiving it like a conventional midfielder.”

City are just a Champions League win over Inter Milan away to win a historic treble. And with the form they are in lately, they are very likely to complete it.