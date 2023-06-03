According to Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham has began house hunting in the Spanish capital as he closes in on a stunning £100million transfer to Real Madrid.

Initial reports had strongly linked him with a move to Liverpool but the Merseyside club much to their fan’s frustrations pulled out of the race due to his price-tag,

And while he was linked with Manchester City and PSG as well, the latest report claims that Real Madrid have won the race for him.

As per the report from Daily Mail, Madrid have offered him a 6 year contract and the official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

At just 19 years, he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. He made 132 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions and racked up 24 goals and 25 assists in his 3 season there.

He could be the signing that will get Real Madrid back on track for next season having gone through a disappointing campaign this year.